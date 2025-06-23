Conclusione operazione da parte di IPG Law Firm

Maria Luisa Appendino, Cristiano Lenti, Roberto Munk, Gianfranco Beltrame

IPG Law Firm, con un team coordinato dal Senior Partner Cristiano Lenti e composto da Maria Luisa Appendino (Associate Partner), Roberto Munk (Associate Partner) e Gianfranco Beltrame (Senior Associate) ha assistito Mutares SE & Co. KGaA nell’ambito dell’acquisizione di Continental Brakes Italy S.p.A., titolare del sito di R&D e produzione di freni a tamburo in Cairo Montenotte (SV) per il Gruppo Continental.

In particolare, lo Studio si è occupato degli aspetti fiscali dell’operazione, unitamente alla due diligence fiscale sulla target.

IPG Law Firm, with a team coordinated by Senior Partner Cristiano Lenti and composed by Maria Luisa Appendino (Associate Partner), Roberto Munk (Associate Partner) and Gianfranco Beltrame (Senior Associate) assisted Mutares SE & Co. KGaA in the acquisition of Continental Brakes Italy S.p.A., owner of the R&D and production site of drum brakes in Cairo Montenotte (SV) for the Continental Group.

In particular, the Firm dealt with the tax aspects of the transaction, together with the tax due diligence on the target.