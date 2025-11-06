Sogedim acquires the “Air&Sea” business unit from Raben Italy: the advisors involved
Sogedim S.p.A., an independent provider of road, sea and air freight forwarding, acquired the “Air&Sea” business unit of Raben Italy, subsidiary of Raben Group, an international leader in transport and logistics. The transaction, which represents a strategic milestone in the industrial development of both companies, will take effect on November 1, 2025.
Sogedim was advised by CBA Studio Legale e Tributario, with a multidisciplinary team led by Partner Daniele Landi and Senior Associate Francesco...