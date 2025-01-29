Alessandro Alunni Bravi joins McLaren Racing as Chief business affairs officer

Alessandro Alunni Bravi

McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that Alessandro Alunni Bravi will be joining McLaren Racing as its new Chief Business Affairs Officer, reporting directly to Zak Brown, and sitting as part of the McLaren Racing Executive Team. He will take up his post from 1 February 2025.

This is a newly created position that will see Alessandro provide executive leadership across a range of McLaren Racing business matters including legal, driver development, commercial, driver contract management and rights holders/governing body management. Alessandro will take over leadership of our Driver Development programme which will be transitioning across from Stephanie Carlin, who, among others, has done a tremendous job elevating this programme over the last 12 months and will now be taking on additional responsibilities within F1, continuing to report into Andrea Stella.

Alessandro brings over two decades of experience across various disciplines in motorsport and business leadership, most recently, as Managing Director of the Sauber Group and Team Representative for the Stake F1 Team, where he played an integral role in corporate decision-making, group development, and strategic planning. Alessandro has also held leadership roles with ART Grand Prix, SPARK Racing Technology, and Trident Racing, among others.

After two years with McLaren Racing, the team can also confirm that Steve Atkins, Chief Communications Officer will be leaving the team at the end of February for personal reasons.

SGS&Partners in London and Lugano advised Alessandro Alunni Bravi on the fiscal aspects of the contract with a team led by Matteo Colafrancesco, managing partner of Lugano Office of the firm.